‘ Gaming Disorder’ Is Now Official’Gaming Disorder’ Is Now Official

' Gaming Disorder' Is Now Official In the latest iteration of ICD, gaming disorder falls under the umbrella of addiction.Medscape Internal Medicine (Source: Medscape Today Headlines)

‘For Me, It’s Personal.’ CDC Chief Reveals Fentanyl Almost Killed His Son (NEW YORK) — The head of the nation’s top public health agency says the opioid epidemic will be one of his priorities, and he revealed a personal reason for it: His son almost died from taking cocaine contaminated with the powerful painkiller fentanyl.

“For me, it’s personal. I almost lost one of my children from it,” Dr. Robert Redfield Jr. told the annual conference

Aurora Health Care unveils revamped behavioral health campus: Slideshow Aurora Health Care is unveiling a $35 million expansion and remodeling at its Wauwatosa behavioral health campus that the health care system says will improve access to mental health and addiction-treatment care in southeast Wisconsin. The final project of the initiative announced in October 2015 is a new Dewey Center that doubles Aurora’s capacity for residential addiction treatment. The 75,4

Study finds high health burdens of very high risk drinking (Wiley) In an Addiction Biology study, the estimated prevalence of very high risk drinking level (VHRDL, defined as drinking>100 g of ethanol per day) in 13 European Union countries was 0.74-0.85 percent, with a risk of disease or injury of 13.5 per 100 people with VHRDL per year. (Source: EurekAlert! – Medicine and Health)

