Gathering of Native Americans Fact Sheet

This fact sheet, developed for American Indian and Alaska Native (AI/AN) audiences and organizations serving Indian Country, provides an overview of the Gathering of Native Americans (GONA) curriculum.

Provides information and resources related to the specific bullying prevention needs for American Indian and Alaska Native Communities. Hilights effective school-based anti-bullying prevention strategies.

Decisions in Recovery: Treatment for Opioid Use Disorder, is a web-based, multimedia tool that is person-centered and focuses on informed treatment choices by persons seeking recovery from an opioid use disorder including the use of medication. The handbook is a companion to the multimedia tool that mirrors the web-based content. Both resources are designed to help people with an opioid use disorder.

