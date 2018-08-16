Germantown Drug Rehab Center to Welcome Global Survey Team

Germantown Drug Rehab Center to Welcome Global Survey Team The drug rehab center, BornFree Wellness Centers of America, provides private outpatient addiction treatment services and aims to lead innovative …

New program will help pharmacists fight opioid addiction BISMARCK, N.D. – It’s a crippling epidemic that’s permeated every pocket of America. It doesn’t discriminate against age, gender, or socioeconomic …

Program developed for ND pharmacists to aid in prevention of opioid abuse “None of us are out of the reach of this (opioid) epidemic,” Mark Strand, a professor at the School of Pharmacy said at a news conference. “We need all …

Without supervised injection sites, drug users will die If B.C. – where fentanyl first appeared in Canada, and where the overdose … If the Ontario PC Party’s goal is to see people addicted to drugs enter …

