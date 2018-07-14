 Skip to content

Giant spoon erected in front of pharmaceutical company to protest opioid addiction

Published by chris24 on July 14, 2018
“A symbol of the negative emotion I felt of the opioid addiction of my brother, Danny,” Westwood native Domenic Esposito said. “For the last 14 years, …
Proposed: Screen Patients with Certain Infections for Opioid Addiction

(MedPage Today) — Expert panel identifies endocarditis, skin abscess, others as flags for drug abuse (Source: MedPage Today Psychiatry)MedWorm Message: Have you tried our new medical search engine? More powerful than before. Log on with your social media account. 100% free.
Indivior wins preliminary injunction against generic rival

A U.S. court has granted Indivior a preliminary injunction blocking India’s Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from selling cut-price versions of the British drugmaker’s best-selling opioid addiction treatment in the United States, Indivior said on Friday. (Source: Reuters: Health)
Britain’s Indivior wins preliminary injunction against generic rival

A U.S. court has granted Indivior a preliminary injunction blocking India’s Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from selling cut-price versions of the British drugmaker’s best-selling opioid addiction treatment in the United States. (Source: Reuters: Health)
US Attorney General Jeff Sessions discusses opioid crisis

Attorney General Jeff Sessions put in a plug for President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee on Friday as he touted the role of law enforcement in reducing addiction and overdose deaths plaguing Maine and New England. (Source: ABC News: Health)
