Give addicts their drugs

Vancouver’s Crosstown Clinic in the Downtown Eastside is the only clinic in North America that provides supervised medicinal heroin. Dr. Michael …
See all stories on this topic
Status: closed. MatchID, 34524582. Date, Today, 29/01/17 11:00. Calculated, 29/01/17 11:30. Map 1, OREGON. best_of, 1. Match setup (enter result, …
See all stories on this topic
facebook_180x1801011 North America dominates the global market for smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction products due to increasing …
See all stories on this topic
CONCLUSIONS: The ASQ compared favorably with the better-known SRE in predicting increased stimulation and reduced sedation following an acute alcohol challenge. The ASQ appears to be a valid self-report measure of alcohol sensitivity and therefore holds promise for identifying individuals at-risk for AUD and related problems.
PMID: 27012527 [PubMed – as supplied by publisher] (Source: Alcoholi
See all stories on this topic
CONCLUSIONS: The spatiotemporal theta profile across the 2 tasks supports the concept of a rostrocaudal activity gradient in the medial prefrontal cortex that is modulated by task difficulty, with the dAC as the key node in the network subserving cognitive control. Conflict-related theta power was selectively reduced by alcohol only under the more difficult task which is indicative of the alcohol-
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment