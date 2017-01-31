 Skip to content

Give addicts their drugs

Published by chris24 on January 31, 2017
Give addicts their drugs

Vancouver’s Crosstown Clinic in the Downtown Eastside is the only clinic in North America that provides supervised medicinal heroin. Dr. Michael …
See all stories on this topic

Go4R6 (One) North America Cup #52

Status: closed. MatchID, 34524582. Date, Today, 29/01/17 11:00. Calculated, 29/01/17 11:30. Map 1, OREGON. best_of, 1. Match setup (enter result, …
See all stories on this topic

Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Products Market to Register a Strong Growth By …

facebook_180x1801011 North America dominates the global market for smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction products due to increasing …
See all stories on this topic

The Alcohol Sensitivity Questionnaire: Evidence for Construct Validity.

CONCLUSIONS: The ASQ compared favorably with the better-known SRE in predicting increased stimulation and reduced sedation following an acute alcohol challenge. The ASQ appears to be a valid self-report measure of alcohol sensitivity and therefore holds promise for identifying individuals at-risk for AUD and related problems.
PMID: 27012527 [PubMed – as supplied by publisher] (Source: Alcoholi
See all stories on this topic

Alcohol Hits You When It Is Hard: Intoxication, Task Difficulty, and Theta Brain Oscillations.

CONCLUSIONS: The spatiotemporal theta profile across the 2 tasks supports the concept of a rostrocaudal activity gradient in the medial prefrontal cortex that is modulated by task difficulty, with the dAC as the key node in the network subserving cognitive control. Conflict-related theta power was selectively reduced by alcohol only under the more difficult task which is indicative of the alcohol-
See all stories on this topic

Published inAddiction

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply