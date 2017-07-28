Global Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Products Market to Reach US$ 20000 Mn by …

Global Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Products Market to Reach US$ 20000 Mn by … North America is expected to remain the most lucrative market for smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction products, with sales estimated to reach …

See all stories on this topic

Parents of heroin addict include poem she wrote in obituary A break in the case came after the North Carolina Innocence Inquiry Commission got …. But America has been regaining some of its competitive edge.

See all stories on this topic

Iowa Uni: women who take drugs ‘lose maternal instinct’ Researchers from Baylor College of Medicine and the University of Iowa warn the finding is particularly concerning in light of America’s drug addiction epidemic. (Source: the Mail online | Health)MedWorm Message: Have you tried our new medical search engine? More powerful than before. Log on with your social media account. 100% free.

See all stories on this topic

There is Hope: Treatment, Recovery, & Prevention August 16, 2017 12:00-1:15pm ET. Webinar will review early intervention and treatment for opioid use and addiction, and the essential role the community plays in recovery support and prevention. (Source: HSR Information Central)

See all stories on this topic