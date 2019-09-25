Guatemala Admits It Is a Cocaine Producer After Military Discovers Coca Plantations

Guatemala Admits It Is a Cocaine Producer After Military Discovers Coca Plantations Guatemala is a Central American nation which shares its northern border with Mexico and its southern border with Honduras and El Salvador. Earlier …

See all stories on this topic

How to Live in Phoenix: A Long-Overdue Primer on How to Fit in Here Be a 22-year-old former meth addict with a neck tattoo and no prospects whose …. Stand in front of a green-screen satellite image of North America.

See all stories on this topic

New Study Finds One in Four Young Adults in Los Angeles County Report Misuse of Prescription … There is information about identifying the signs of dependence, addiction and … KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA.

See all stories on this topic

HMP Announces Agenda for 2nd Annual Cocaine, Meth & Stimulant Summit “Addressing the dangers of stimulant addiction requires a multifaceted … North America’s largest EMT and paramedic event; and the Symposium on …

See all stories on this topic