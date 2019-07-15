Guilty Plea in $57 Million Addiction Center Money Laundering Scheme Guilty Plea in $57 Million Addiction Center Money Laundering Scheme

Guilty Plea in $57 Million Addiction Center Money Laundering Scheme Guilty Plea in $57 Million Addiction Center Money Laundering Scheme A Florida owner of a substance abuse treatment center has pled guilty to money laundering in connection with a hospital”pass-through” billing scheme, the Department of Justice has announced.Medscape Medical News (Source: Medscape Psychiatry Headlines)MedWorm Message: Have you tried our new medical search engine? More powerful than before. Log on with your social media account. 100% free.

See all stories on this topic

8 in 10 Americans Want Less Nicotine in Cigarettes: CDC FRIDAY, July 12, 2019 — No matter the age, race, gender, education or income level, most Americans favor forcing tobacco companies to lower nicotine levels in cigarettes to make them less addictive.

That’s what researchers from the U.S. Centers… (Source: Drugs.com – Daily MedNews)

See all stories on this topic

Reckitt Benckiser to pay $1.4bn in US opioid penalty settlement Deal over addiction treatment marketing is largest fine so far in painkiller epidemic (Source: FT.com – Drugs and Healthcare)

See all stories on this topic

Reckitt Benckiser pays $1.4 billion in opioid settlement Reckitt Benckiser says it will pay $1.4 billion to resolve U.S. investigations into its marketing of an anti-addiction drug (Source: ABC News: Health)

See all stories on this topic