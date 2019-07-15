Guilty Plea in $57 Million Addiction Center Money Laundering Scheme Guilty Plea in $57 Million Addiction Center Money Laundering Scheme

A Florida owner of a substance abuse treatment center has pled guilty to money laundering in connection with a hospital”pass-through” billing scheme, the Department of Justice has announced.Medscape Medical News (Source: Medscape Psychiatry Headlines)MedWorm Message: Have you tried our new medical search engine? More powerful than before. Log on with your social media account. 100% free.
FRIDAY, July 12, 2019 — No matter the age, race, gender, education or income level, most Americans favor forcing tobacco companies to lower nicotine levels in cigarettes to make them less addictive.
That’s what researchers from the U.S. Centers… (Source: Drugs.com – Daily MedNews)
Deal over addiction treatment marketing is largest fine so far in painkiller epidemic (Source: FT.com – Drugs and Healthcare)
Reckitt Benckiser says it will pay $1.4 billion to resolve U.S. investigations into its marketing of an anti-addiction drug (Source: ABC News: Health)
The majority of American adults, including current smokers, would support cigarette manufacturers making their products less addictive, according to new data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The CDC’s data, which were published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, came from a 2018 survey of more than 4,000 U.S. adults. About 81% of these respondents
