Gut bile could treat cocaine addiction, study suggests

Gut bile could treat cocaine addiction, study suggests Millions of Americans report using cocaine annually, but there are no approved drugs to treat addiction to it. A University of Alabama study suggests stomach bile may disrupt the drug's effects,

WATCH: Mother leads new lawsuit saying Juul is addicting kids to nicotine The trendy vape pen from Juul Labs is also now under investigation by the Massachusetts attorney general for allegedly failing to prevent minors from buying its products. (Source: ABC News: Health)

British drugmaker Indivior’s shares hit by copycat, new drug worries Indivior shares fell more than 20 percent after the British drugmaker warned of a bigger-than-expected blow from a copycat of its top opioid addiction treatment and posted weak initial sales from its new blockbuster prospect. (Source: Reuters: Health)

