Harvest Partners' Dental Services Organization DCA Names Jerry Rhodes as New CEO

Published by chris24 on August 18, 2017
Prior to that, he was CEO of Comprehensive Addiction Programs for more than … Since leaving CRC, Jerry has served on several boards, including two … buyouts and recapitalizations of middle market companies in North America.
Scott Stapp on addiction, mental health, Creed and making America rock again

Scott Stapp is bringing the Make America Rock Again tour to Montclair on … When asked to share his thoughts on how society deals with addiction …
TODD SMITH — Social media users vault past 3 billion

3.02 billion social media users with a 40 percent penetration rate. … and co-executive director of national broadcast for Mindshare North America.
Scotland’s drug death crisis needs a radical harm reduction response – now

Recent research on the needs of older drug users in Scotland found a … as seen in North America’s opioid crisis, nor is it due to the adverse effect of …
As opioids hit the workforce, employers are forced to improvise

For American employers, the situation has become dire. … care treatment for a family member who gave birth to an opioid-addicted child. … Another employer, Thyssenkrupp North America, told the Times that it has turned to staffing …
