 Skip to content

Health Canada proposes warning stickers, handouts to guard against opioid risks

Published by chris24 on June 17, 2017
Health Canada proposes warning stickers, handouts to guard against opioid risks

The proposal is part of the federal effort to fight an ongoing opioid addiction crisis that’s finding its way into communities across Canada. “Patients …
See all stories on this topic


Powered by
Loader truck operator who tested positive for cocaine not fired due to addiction: Supreme Court of …

The Supreme Court of Canada noted, in its ruling released June 15, 2017, that addiction is a recognized disability under Alberta’s Human Rights, …
See all stories on this topic

Published inAddiction

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply