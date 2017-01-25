Health minister says BC can't wait for Ottawa's approval during drug crisis

Dr. Bernard Fialkoff offers information on opioid addiction prevention Dr. Bernard Fialkoff offers information on opioid addiction prevention … NEW YORK, N.Y., USA: In response to the American Dental Association’s … many of these dentists from North and South America and from Europe on how to be …

Early Trajectories of Alcohol and Other Substance Use Among Youth From Rural Communities Within the Cherokee Nation. CONCLUSIONS: Identifying gender and racial/ethnic differences in patterns of substance use at this stage of development will inform gender-sensitive and ethnically sensitive prevention programs targeting specific substance use. These results will be particularly informative given the lack of evidence regarding trajectories of substance initiation within largely American Indian populations.

CHRNA5/A3/B4 Variant rs3743078 and Nicotine-Related Phenotypes: Indirect Effects Through Nicotine Craving. Nicotine craving is considered an important element in the persistence of cigarette smoking, but little is known about the role of craving in the widely recognized association between variants mapped to the neuronal nicotinic acetylcholine receptor (CHRN) genes on chromosome 15 and nicotine phenotypes. The associations between CHRNA5-CHRNA3-CHRNB4 variants and cigarettes per day (CPD), the Fagers

