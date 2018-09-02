Health, risk behaviour and consumption of addictive substances among physicians – results of an online survey – Pförringer D, Mayer R, Meisinger C, Freuer D, Eyer F.

BACKGROUND: Previous studies were able to show that hazardous alcohol and substance abuse among physicians is not rare. Currently no recent data to detect risk groups are available either on the prevalence of hazardous drinking disorders and risky health b…

” It’s Starts With Mindset ” : What Portugal’s Drug Policy Experts Taught Me About Addiction Treatment How Europe’s 14th-largest country responded to its public health crisis, and the lessons the U.S. needs to learn and implement NOW if it has any hope of addressing the escalating opioid epidemic. (Source: Forbes.com Healthcare News)

Funding Available: NNLM MAR has funding available for two grants of $19,000. Libraries, community-based organizations, schools, health care providers, and other organizations that provide health programming or services within PA, NY, NJ or DE are eligible to apply. Applications are due October 5, 2

The domino effect of the opioid epidemic: Thousands of American kids are being forced into foster care due to parents’ addiction (Natural News) According to a new study, the opioid crisis is now affecting children who are being dragged from their homes and into foster care because of parental neglect caused by addiction. The study authors note that an addiction to prescription painkillers (e.g. oxycodone and morphine) is partly responsible for the sudden increase in deaths caused… (Source: NaturalNews.com)

