Health, Science Take Center Stage at Rx Drug Abuse & Heroin Summit

Health, Science Take Center Stage at Rx Drug Abuse & Heroin Summit “Solving the opioid crisis requires prevention of drug use,” Volkow said. “We need to address the source of addiction. What makes us vulnerable as a …

See all stories on this topic

President Trump, First Lady Address Rx Drug Abuse & Heroin Summit President Trump, First Lady Address Rx Drug Abuse & Heroin Summit … Every American deserves to know the glory of hope, the joy of belonging and …

See all stories on this topic

‘Avengers: Endgame’ poised to topple box-office records When the 22nd film in Marvel Studios’ saga opens in North American …. She encouraged others struggling with addiction to persevere and ask for …

See all stories on this topic

Ex-Super Bowl player believes “sensible” cannabis policy coming to NFL by 2021 Washington pointed to opioid addiction among former players and says … According to a report by Axios, 101 out of the 123 major North American …

See all stories on this topic