Heroin as drug treatment saves lives, millions of dollars: clinic

Heroin as drug treatment saves lives, millions of dollars: clinic ‘It’s coming’: Lessons from Vancouver in Canada’s opioid crisis … In Canada there has never been a successful attempt to stamp out addictive …

See all stories on this topic

Sidebar Stop opiate addiction, visit PAStop.orgThe U.S. is in the midst of an epidemic of opiate addiction and overdose. … Gift Shoppe, whic.

See all stories on this topic

Federal health minister says provinces, territories not providing OD death data The minister said one of the multiple causes of addiction among Canadians has been over-prescribing, and new guidelines to be issued next month …

See all stories on this topic

Youth homelessness prevention project receives major investment from Government of Canada … access to mental health and addiction supports, and community engagement. The Government of Canada will provide approximately $7,991,944 in …

See all stories on this topic