Heroin as drug treatment saves lives, millions of dollars: clinic

Published by chris24 on April 26, 2017
‘It’s coming’: Lessons from Vancouver in Canada’s opioid crisis … In Canada there has never been a successful attempt to stamp out addictive …
Stop opiate addiction, visit PAStop.orgThe U.S. is in the midst of an epidemic of opiate addiction and overdose. … Gift Shoppe, whic.
Federal health minister says provinces, territories not providing OD death data

The minister said one of the multiple causes of addiction among Canadians has been over-prescribing, and new guidelines to be issued next month …
Youth homelessness prevention project receives major investment from Government of Canada

… access to mental health and addiction supports, and community engagement. The Government of Canada will provide approximately $7,991,944 in …
‘An epidemic within an epidemic’: Why opioid use in Canada keeps rising

Canada’s opioid use is so pervasive that it has become part of the … Benedikt Fischer, of the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, appears at a …
Published inAddiction

