Hochul, legislators promise to fight for addiction recovery programs and resources

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention seven out of every 10 drug overdose deaths were opioid related in the U.S. in 2019.
See all stories on this topic
On a new segment of “Good Morning America” hosted by Diane Sawyer, … Affleck, who has been in addiction treatment programs three times, is no …
See all stories on this topic
Anxiety; Mood; Substance Abuse; Personality; Attention Deficit Disorders … North America (U.S. and Canada); Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, …
See all stories on this topic
In the Shadow of the Opioid Crisis, Hepatitis C Is Rising in Appalachia | Opinion … begins her outreach to people dealing with drug addiction, many of whom … A study in the 1990s of one of America’s first syringe services programs, …
See all stories on this topic
2017, Secretary Vilsack has served as president and CEO of the U.S. Dairy Export … care while also continuing our efforts to address the opioid addiction crisis. … KEYWORD: CONNECTICUT UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA.
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment