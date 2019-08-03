 Skip to content

Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernandez accused in major drug conspiracy

Published by chris24 on August 3, 2019
Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernandez accused in major drug conspiracy

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez has been accused of having used US$1.5 million in drug trafficking proceeds to secure the presidency.
See all stories on this topic

A High Point teen’s parents sent him to rehab for his vaping addiction. Now he’s sharing his story to …

The explosion in use of this newer type of vaping device and liquid has … said Dr. Sharon Levy, director of the Adolescent Substance Use and Addiction …. half of long-term smokers and causes 1 in 5 deaths in the United States, …
See all stories on this topic

Jupiter Asset Management LTD Raised Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Stake by $4.01 Million; Share …

North Carolina-based Commercial Bank Of America De has invested 0.01% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Chevy Chase has invested …
See all stories on this topic

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1000 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company …

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Acadia … residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and …
See all stories on this topic

North Carolina outlaws official funding for ‘gay conversion therapy’

North Carolina has banned the use of state and federal funds for children’s LGBT+ … Maryland, considered by some to be in the southern US, banned the … people resulting in depression, decreased self-esteem, substance abuse, …
See all stories on this topic

Published inSubstance Abuse

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply