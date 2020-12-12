Hospital associations sue HHS over 340B enforcement

Hospital associations sue HHS over 340B enforcement Six healthcare provider associations, including the American Hospital Association … The suit accuses HHS of not requiring drug companies to provide …

See all stories on this topic

If Canada can’t address its homelessness crisis in a deadly pandemic, then when? There is no public policy issue in Canada, in North America for that matter, more … And with this group, there are usually attendant issues – addiction, …

See all stories on this topic

Big Data In The Healthcare & Pharmaceutical Industry: 2017 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges … Drug Discovery, Design & Development; Medical Product Design & … Latin & Central America; Middle East & Africa; North America; Western Europe … Through the use of Big Data technologies, hospitals and other healthcare …

See all stories on this topic

Examining the gender composition of drug injecting initiation events … events: A mixed methods investigation of three North American contexts … Injection drug use (IDU) is a key risk factor for overdose, especially given …

See all stories on this topic