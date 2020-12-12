 Skip to content

Hospital associations sue HHS over 340B enforcement

Published by chris24 on December 12, 2020
Hospital associations sue HHS over 340B enforcement

Six healthcare provider associations, including the American Hospital Association … The suit accuses HHS of not requiring drug companies to provide …
See all stories on this topic

If Canada can’t address its homelessness crisis in a deadly pandemic, then when?

There is no public policy issue in Canada, in North America for that matter, more … And with this group, there are usually attendant issues – addiction, …
See all stories on this topic

Big Data In The Healthcare & Pharmaceutical Industry: 2017 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges …

Drug Discovery, Design & Development; Medical Product Design & … Latin & Central America; Middle East & Africa; North America; Western Europe … Through the use of Big Data technologies, hospitals and other healthcare …
See all stories on this topic

Examining the gender composition of drug injecting initiation events

… events: A mixed methods investigation of three North American contexts … Injection drug use (IDU) is a key risk factor for overdose, especially given …
See all stories on this topic

The Phoenix Builds Sober, Active Communities

… American Addiction Centers. Of the 19.7 million adults who battled a substance abuse disorder in that study, 74% also struggled with an alcohol use …
See all stories on this topic

Published inSubstance Abuse

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply