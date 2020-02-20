How a white evangelical family could dismantle adoption protections for Native children

How a white evangelical family could dismantle adoption protections for Native children Forced removals of Native Americans from their homelands by the federal … Although Native Americans are still overrepresented in the foster care system, … mental health problems — including substance use disorder and recovery, …

See all stories on this topic

Vote! The incumbent has long known about these problems. Years ago he … Nearly tripling taxes on those of us who make this our home is just too much. … We don’t have adequate access to doctors or proper substance abuse treatment.

See all stories on this topic

Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market: Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand, 2019-2026 The report provides both quantitative and qualitative information of global Rapid … cholesterol monitoring, infectious disease and substance abuse testing. … namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW).

See all stories on this topic

Leaning Tower of Dallas, John Glenn, blue lobster: News from around our 50 states The proposal also would authorize the use of state revenue from medical marijuana sales to hire more substance abuse counselors for inmates. … Both sides filed a joint stipulation Monday in U.S. District Court in Fayetteville that the …

See all stories on this topic