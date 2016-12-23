How The Citizen Lab polices the world's digital spies

How The Citizen Lab polices the world’s digital spies … technology researchers at the University of Toronto began to suspect the company was blocking conversations among users in North America, too.

See all stories on this topic

Sociodemographic Characteristics and Health Status of Lifetime Abstainers, Ex-Drinkers, Bingers, and Nonbingers Among Baby Boomers and Older Adults. Health risks associated with abstention from alcohol drinking in previous studies may have been exaggerated because the pool of abstainers in many studies included both lifetime abstainers and ex-drinkers, including sick-quitters. This study compared sociodemographic and health statuses among lifetime abstainers, exdrinkers, bingers, and nonbingers in the 50-64 age group (baby boomers) and the 65

See all stories on this topic

Comparisons of Cocaine-Only, Opioid-Only, and Users of Both Substances in the National Epidemiologic Survey on Alcohol and Related Conditions (NESARC). Cocaine and opioid co-use is a notable public health concern, but little is known about correlates of this behavior. Most prior findings come from treatment samples and concern cocaine and heroin. Findings from a nationally representative sample involving primarily prescription opioid misuse would expand knowledge. Past-12-month cocaine and/or opioid users in Wave 1 of the National Epidemiologic

See all stories on this topic

This is what sugar addiction REALLY does to your body, and how you can break it In the UK, almost a quarter (24.8 per cent) of adults are clinically obese and a 61.7 per cent are either overweight or obese. While sugar is not the singular cause, it certainly plays a significant role by wreaking havoc with our appetite and digestive system and flooding the body with ‘empty calories’. Health officials, now well aware of the long-term dangers of excess c

See all stories on this topic