Hundred of bodies discovered at Canada's former largest indigenous school

Published by chris24 on May 31, 2021
Hundred of bodies discovered at Canada’s former largest indigenous school

Hundred of bodies discovered at Canada’s former largest indigenous … root cause of epidemic rates of alcoholism and drug addiction on reservations.
Scottish universities urged to cut ties with billionaire Sackler family linked to US drug addiction …

The university’s website has a glowing tribute to Dr Mortimer Sackler, the former chairman and co-chief executive of Purdue Pharma, who died in 2010.
Company Mergers and Collaborations are an Increasing Trend Among Major Companies for …

Report on the Global Addiction Treatment Market is a cradle for all the … The regions including U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, …
‘Hooked on a Feeling’ singer BJ Thomas dies at 78

An Oklahoma native who grew up in Houston, Billy Joe Thomas broke … later say the phenomenon of “Raindrops” exacerbated an addiction to pills …
‘On That Edge of Fear’: One Woman’s Struggle With Sickle Cell Pain

Cures for a disease that mostly afflicts Black people seem near, but may come too late for Lisa Craig, who lives with an agony like knives stabbing her bones. (Source: NYT Health)MedWorm Message: Have you tried our new medical search engine? More powerful than before. Log on with your social media account. 100% free.
Published inAddiction

