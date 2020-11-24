 Skip to content

In Canada, a Push to Keep Schools Open in Second Lockdown

Published by chris24 on November 24, 2020
Experts said they believed that substance abuse and suicidal behavior went up as well. That was followed by a study in August, published in the …
Expanding at 5.20% CAGR between 2020 and 2027, North America Liver Disease Treatment …

The increasing alcohol consumption and drug abuse is giving rise to the number of patients suffering from liver diseases in North America. This, in turn …
Churchill Downs, Volunteers of America team up to feed families in need this Thanksgiving

Pregnant or parenting women served by Freedom House, a nonprofit organization for mothers overcoming substance abuse disorder, will also benefit …
28 States Flagged for Increased Risk of Overdose Deaths

What’s more, Sampson said, “Many U.S. states are now reporting a significant rise in drug fatalities for 2020 as COVID-19 has created new obstacles …
These Are the Statin Side Effects You Should Know About

One of the biggest medical advances of the 20th century was the discovery of the cholesterol-lowering drugs known as statins. They continue to save …
Published inSubstance Abuse

