In Rare Bipartisan Accord, House and Senate Reach Compromise on Opioid Bill

In Rare Bipartisan Accord, House and Senate Reach Compromise on Opioid Bill The legislation contains a mix of law enforcement and public health measures. Addiction experts say it will help — but not enough. (Source: NYT Health)

See all stories on this topic

Hope for recovering meth addicts? A traditional Chinese medicine shown to reduce drug-induced damage to dopamine production (Natural News) Methamphetamine, more commonly known as meth, is a stimulant drug that can be snorted up the nose or mixed with liquid and injected into the body with a needle. Like cocaine, it is highly addictive and induces powerful feelings of euphoria. The “high” that comes from meth is both intoxicating and fast: People… (Source: NaturalNews.com)MedWorm Message: If you are looking to buy

See all stories on this topic

While America wages war on opioids, meth makes its comeback America is focused on combating the devastating impacts of opioid addiction, but states like Oklahoma are struggling to fight a new battle against an old foe: methamphetamine. (Source: CNN.com – Health)

See all stories on this topic

Addiction may be caused by an ancient virus that is STILL lingering in some genomes All humans are ‘littered’ with remnants of ancient viruses that date back to our primate ancestors. But until now they were not thought to be factors that determine a person’s tendencies or character. (Source: the Mail online | Health)

See all stories on this topic