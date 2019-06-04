In states with most overdose deaths, poor patients struggle to find treatment

In states with most overdose deaths, poor patients struggle to find treatment Poor people with opioid use disorders may struggle to find doctors to prescribe the anti-addiction drug buprenorphine in U.S. states with the highest overdose death rates, a new study suggests. (Source: Reuters: Health)

UNDER THE MICROSCOPE: Actress Emilia Fox answers our health quiz The 44-year-old, from London, is exercising after a five-year hiatus, eats healthily and loves Niix training – but she’s also addicted to coffee. (Source: the Mail online | Health)

Why Alcohol Companies Are Betting on Non-Alcoholic ‘Booze’ It’s a Wednesday evening in Brooklyn, NY, and bars are dead. Tea-candle-dotted tables sit empty, waiting for a happy hour rush that isn’t. But tucked away on a side street, hours before its midnight closing time, a bar called Getaway hums with activity. Metal straws clink against ice and cocktail shakers rattle as patrons belly up to the marble bar. A woman fresh out of work reads and

Many Patients Don’t Need Opioids After Surgery MONDAY, June 3, 2019 — The opioid epidemic has been fueled in part by the overprescribing of painkillers. But a new study finds that up to half of patients may not actually need the addictive pills following a surgery.

The finding could be a… (Source: Drugs.com – Daily MedNews)

