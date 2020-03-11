In the middle of the coronavirus outbreak, another & # 39; pandemic & # 39; is silently killing …

Such health problems were also related to almost 43 percent of the total loss of … in 2015, while people in North America lost 1.4 years of life expectancy. … AIDS by a factor of 9, alcohol by a factor of 45 and drug abuse by a factor of …
See all stories on this topic
But researchers warned that many people are unaware of another … Such health problems were also linked to nearly 43 percent of the total loss in … loss of life expectancy in 2015, while people in North America lost 1.4 years in … alcohol by a factor of 45 and drug abuse by a factor of 60,” Lelieveld said.
See all stories on this topic
Officers from US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) pulled the man over during a traffic stop while he was … units of medicine, including pseudoephedrine, anti-cancer drugs, antihistamines, anxiolytics, erectile dysfunction tablets, …
See all stories on this topic
The state has the worst outbreak of COVID-19 in the U.S, with 160 cases and at … closures, spanning Asia, Europe, the Middle East and North America. … Experts say that the homeless, who often have health and substance-abuse …
See all stories on this topic
The state has the worst outbreak of COVID-19 in the U.S, with 160 cases and at … closures, spanning Asia, Europe, the Middle East and North America. … would only be allowed to dock if they were carrying cargo, food or medicine.
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment