In the trial of Derek Chauvin, America is on trial and the plaintiff is humanity itself

And Dr. Tobin is the pulmonologist who, yesterday, used Ms. Frazier’s video to give stunning forensic evidence that it was “lack of oxygen” caused by …
See all stories on this topic
From OxyContin the addiction spiralled, and eventually led to heroin and then fentanyl use. “It was very difficult for him, in the beginning, just to tell us,” …
See all stories on this topic
“No vaccine goes to waste — it is all used in line with the provincial plan.” Fehr said she … “It was a complete surprise to both of us,” she said. “They’re …
See all stories on this topic
“It was a complete surprise to both of us,” she said. … “The SHA has re-allocated the AstraZeneca vaccine for use in the Regina mass immunization …
See all stories on this topic
But among patients who had received two doses of the vaccine, the variant’s … “No vaccine goes to waste — it is all used in line with the provincial plan. … “That puts a bit of pressure and I guess makes us a bit older as an industry.
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment