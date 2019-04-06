 Skip to content

Indivior Announces New Study Data in Patients with Moderate to Severe Opioid Use Disorder …

Published by chris24 on April 6, 2019
This study of eight opioid-tolerant patients showed that buprenorphine … SUBLOCADE is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) …
Behavioral Therapy Market Research Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply Chain and Analysis …

“Global Behavioral Therapy market” shows far reaching data of this … to increase investment on programs to eliminate substance abuse is expected to … North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market …
Substance abuse treatment options are expanding in the WV region, need still great

CLARKSBURG — As the drug epidemic evolves in the state, North Central West Virginia treatment centers are … movement and result in sedation and sleepiness, according to information from the American Addiction Centers.
Winchester considering needle exchange program

The programs have been endorsed by the American Medical Association, … Lauren Cummings, Northern Shenandoah Valley Substance Abuse …
Karuk and Pomo Tribes Receive Grants to Support Crime Victim Services

“American Indian and Alaska Native communities face extensive public … victims of crime and for victims with alcohol and substance abuse issues.
