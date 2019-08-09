 Skip to content

Infections, the hidden danger of the opioid crisis, are on the rise in Philadelphia

Published by chris24 on August 9, 2019
Infections, the hidden danger of the opioid crisis, are on the rise in Philadelphia

The veins in his arms collapsed from dozens of injections. Desperate to avoid the intense pain of withdrawal, he paid other drug users to inject him in …
See all stories on this topic

Safe injection sites are another tool on the path to recovery

When we were first introduced to the idea of safe injection facilities, we … on the over-prescription of opioids, improving access to medication-assisted …
See all stories on this topic

Off the wire

Jane Park, Anne van Dam and Mi Hyang Lee took advantage of calm … next face Bianca Andreescu of Canada, who beat fifth-seeded Kiki Bertens of the … for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy, which means the earliest he …
See all stories on this topic

Off the wire

Jane Park, Anne van Dam and Mi Hyang Lee took advantage of calm … American Sofia Kenin beat Ukrainian teenager Dayana Yastremska 6-2, 6-2. … for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy, which means the earliest he …
See all stories on this topic

Telepsychiatry Market to hit USD 6380.3 million by 2025

Given the prevalence of mental health & substance-dependence issues in … North America; S. Europe; Asia Pacific; Japan; China; India; South East …
See all stories on this topic

Published inSubstance Abuse

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply