Investigation: Drug Court Rehabs Survive on Forced Labor … Reporting has found that U.S. judges are ordering defendants into addiction … Rather than professional addiction treatment, the program mainly relies on faith and work.
In North America, coverage is often measured in terms of frequency of NSP attendance. Little effect was found, according to the study. Additionally …
People pause to pray during a candlelight vigil for victims of drug addiction in the … In 2016, 64,000 people died from drug overdoses in the US, the vast … we’re not experiencing an opioid epidemic comparable to North America.
The race is on to find alternatives to the dangerous, addictive painkillers … certified anesthesiologist at Regional Anesthesia Consultants of America, …
Some might see him as an atypical example of America’s opioid crisis, … His wife eventually took a job in north central Minnesota, and Higgins thought …
