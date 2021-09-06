Iran Calls on US to Drop Its Addiction to Sanctions – North America News

Iran Calls on US to Drop Its Addiction to Sanctions – North America News TEHRAN, IRAN – Iran urged the United States on Saturday to stop using sanctions against the Islamic republic and accused U.S..

See all stories on this topic

Opioids: 500,000 Britons are addicted but you can still buy them over the counter at Boots Addiction specialists say opioids are routinely being prescribed for chronic pain, even though studies show they are not particularly effective and can even make things worse. (Source: the Mail online | Health)MedWorm Message: Have you tried our new medical search engine? More powerful than before. Log on with your social media account. 100% free.

See all stories on this topic

Dick Van Dyke’s health history: The star’s neurological disorder and former addiction DICK VAN DYKE is only five years from turning 100, but you would be fooled to know it. The 95-year-old who is best known for his portrayal of Bert in the 1964 Disney classic Mary Poppins has proved beyond doubt that he is still as fit and as healthy as ever. But what does his health history look like? (Source: Daily Express – Health)

See all stories on this topic

Factors associated with suicidal ideation in drug addicts based on the theory of planned behavior – Khani Jeihooni A, Amirkhani M, Rakhshani T, Hasirini PA, Jormand H. BACKGROUND: Several studies have attempted to understand the link among drug addicts and suicidal ideation. The purpose of this study was to investigate the factors associated with suicidal ideation in drug addicts based on the Theory of Planned Behavior (… (Source: SafetyLit)

See all stories on this topic