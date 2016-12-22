 Skip to content

Is social media addiction making us less happy, or are we already unhappy to begin with?

Published by chris24 on December 22, 2016
Is social media addiction making us less happy, or are we already unhappy to begin with?

These have a measurable effect: Recent surveys in Preventive Medicine, Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics of North America, and (again) …
See all stories on this topic

Social Support Indirectly Predicts Problem Drinking Through Reduced Psychological Distress.

The experience of psychological distress can contribute to problem drinking in young adults. Social support can protect against the development of distress and thus may indirectly minimize problem drinking. To test a model of problem drinking in young adults based on the concepts of social support and psychological distress. A two-wave panel study was conducted over the course of one year, during
See all stories on this topic

Comparative Effectiveness of Smoking Cessation Medications to Attenuate Weight Gain Following Cessation.

To compare the postcessation weight gain following the use of different FDA-approved smoking cessation medications among obese smokers. A retrospective cohort study was conducted using the General Electric (GE) electronic medical record database (2006-2011). The cohort consisted of obese adult smokers newly initiating use of an FDA-approved smoking cessation medication (i.e., bupropion vs. vareni
See all stories on this topic

Alcohol Expectancies Mediate the Relationship Between Age of First Intoxication and Drinking Outcomes in College Binge Drinkers.

Conclusions/Importance: These findings are consistent with expectancy theory and previous research suggesting that more experienced drinkers hold stronger drinking-related beliefs, be it positive or negative, and these expectancies ultimately explain variability in alcohol use and problems. Our findings further support that expectancies play an important role in the initiation of drinking behavior
See all stories on this topic

The Impact of Hazardous Alcohol Use on Behavioral Healthcare Utilization Among National Guard Service Members.

Conclusion/Importance: Although these findings require replication, they appear to demonstrate that when combat-exposed service members engaged in hazardous alcohol use at postdeployment, they were much less likely to utilize behavioral healthcare to manage their posttraumatic stress symptoms during this period.
PMID: 27007170 [PubMed – as supplied by publisher] (Source: Substance Use and Misu
See all stories on this topic

Published inAddiction

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *