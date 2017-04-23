'It's coming': Lessons from Vancouver in Canada's opioid crisis

‘It’s coming’: Lessons from Vancouver in Canada’s opioid crisis But it’s an epidemic that has already spread across Canada with upwards of 1400 deaths last year. That includes addicts, but also teenagers looking …

BC centre planning clinical trials to treat addiction with hallucinogens “Canada was once a world leader in this area of research back in the early 1950s and 60s — and we’re now kind of lagging behind,” said Tupper, …

Health Canada proposes changes to rules on importing prescription heroin Health Canada is moving to relax rules on importing drugs, such as … knocking down yet another barrier to a last-resort addiction treatment amid a …

