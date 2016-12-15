Jack Russell spreads cheer to hospital patients
Jack Russell terrier drives around hospital in…
Riding in style! Jack Russell terrier spreads cheer to patients by driving around hospital in mini VW bus while wearing a festive Christmas outfit
Jack Russell terrier drives around hospital in…
See all stories on this topic
Dec 12th Meteor showers & Supermoon
I’m staying up for this tonight and Il be keeping an eye out for a shooting stars I’ve seen a few in my lifetime & we had so much cloud cover last time I saw nothing which reminds me to check tonight…
I’m staying up for this tonight and Il be keeping an eye out for a shooting stars I’ve seen a few in my lifetime & we had so much cloud cover last time I saw nothing which reminds me to check tonight…
See all stories on this topic
Why do some chimps throw rocks at trees ?
Why do some chimps throw rocks at trees? | Science | AAAS (http://www.sciencemag.org/news/2016/02/why-do-some-chimps-throw-rocks-trees)
Why do some chimps throw rocks at trees? | Science | AAAS (http://www.sciencemag.org/news/2016/02/why-do-some-chimps-throw-rocks-trees)
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment