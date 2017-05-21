 Skip to content

Jane Philpott says pharmaceutical heroin a potential lifesaver in opioid epidemic

Published by chris24 on May 21, 2017
Jane Philpott says pharmaceutical heroin a potential lifesaver in opioid epidemic

Giving people with severe addictions prescription heroin could save lives as Canada continues to struggle with an opioid overdose epidemic, says …
See all stories on this topic

Declare Alberta fentanyl health emergency now, says B.C. advocate

Leslie McBain whose son died following an opioid addiction talks to … for change in how Canada deals with those struggling with drug addiction.
See all stories on this topic

Jane Philpott says pharmaceutical heroin a potential lifesaver in opioid epidemic

Giving people with severe addictions prescription heroin could save lives as Canada continues to struggle with an opioid overdose epidemic, says …
See all stories on this topic

Published inAddiction

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply