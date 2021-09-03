Judge Conditionally Approves Purdue Pharma Opioid Settlement Judge Conditionally Approves Purdue Pharma Opioid Settlement

Judge Conditionally Approves Purdue Pharma Opioid Settlement Judge Conditionally Approves Purdue Pharma Opioid Settlement The drugmaker will be reorganized into a new company with a board appointed by public officials and will funnel its profits into government-led efforts to prevent and treat opioid addiction.Associated Press (Source: Medscape Medical News Headlines)MedWorm Message: Have you tried our new medical search engine? More powerful than before. Log on with your social media account. 100% free.

See all stories on this topic

This Startup Just Raised $6 Million For An App That Helps Treat Addiction Affects Therapeutics combines its mobile app with addiction counseling to address stimulant misuse. (Source: Forbes.com Healthcare News)

See all stories on this topic

Heart disease: The popular drink that can lower your risk of the condition ACCORDING to statistics by the British Coffee Association, Britons drink approximately 95 million cups of coffee per day. Contrary to the belief that tea is the favoured hot beverage of the UK, the coffee industry also creates over 210,000 jobs here and the industry is only growing. The UK’s caffeine addiction is not just beneficial for the economy, as a new study suggests coffee also has impressi

See all stories on this topic

The fishing group supporting men with their mental health Thomas Campbell, who suffered with addiction, set up the fishing group as a safe space for men. (Source: BBC News | Health | UK Edition)

See all stories on this topic