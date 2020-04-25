 Skip to content

Just a vid for your listening and watching enjoyment if your into that kind of thing.

Published by chris24 on April 25, 2020
Just a vid for your listening and watching enjoyment if your into that kind of thing.

So after a old buddy of mine sent me a video of “trashed” from black sabbath I replied with a video of “cant happen here” from rainbow.ÂÂ I just thought someone here might enjoy it as well.ÂÂ

See all stories on this topic

Because We Love Plants ~ Part 5

New Thread Continues From Here. 🙂

https://www.soberrecovery.com/forums/caf-central/441861-because-we-love-plants-part-4-a-24.html
See all stories on this topic

Technical Difficulties at SR

SR techies are doing an upgrade to the site and you may experience difficultly in typing. Suggestion….one..be patient, this too shall pass and we will be good as new. two…at the bottom left of…
See all stories on this topic

Published inAddiction Treatment

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply