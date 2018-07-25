Juul users sue the e-cigarette maker for causing a ‘youth addiction crisis’   

Three lawsuits have been filed against Juul labs, claiming that the popular e-cigarette targets teenagers and quickly gets them hooked on its exceptionally high doses of nicotine delivered in ‘candy’ flavors. (Source: the Mail online | Health)MedWorm Message: Have you tried our new medical search engine? More powerful than before. Log on with your social media account. 100% free.
See all stories on this topic
Patients could be at risk of opiate addiction while waiting for surgery under policies being considered by seven clinical commissioning groups, the British Orthopaedic Association has warned. (Source: HSJ)
See all stories on this topic
As they ate breakfast after a long night shift, a group of EMTs was brought to tears by a heartwarming surprise: Their meal had been paid for. (Source: CNN.com – Health)
See all stories on this topic
A new partnership between Bentley University and Gravity Diagnostics will allow researchers to begin exploring the genetic links between patients and opioid addiction. The research project aims to help better inform doctors on how likely a patient is to become addicted to opioids before ever prescribing opioid drugs. The new data could also be used to predict how patients addicted to opioids will
See all stories on this topic
Massachusetts’ highest court has upheld the authority of judges to order people with addiction to stay drug free as a condition of probation (Source: ABC News: Health)MedWorm Message: Have you tried our new medical search engine? More powerful than before. Log on with your social media account. 100% free.
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment