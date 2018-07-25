Juul users sue the e-cigarette maker for causing a 'youth addiction crisis'

Juul users sue the e-cigarette maker for causing a 'youth addiction crisis' Three lawsuits have been filed against Juul labs, claiming that the popular e-cigarette targets teenagers and quickly gets them hooked on its exceptionally high doses of nicotine delivered in 'candy' flavors. (Source: the Mail online | Health)

Referral restriction plan ‘puts patients at risk of opiate addiction’ Patients could be at risk of opiate addiction while waiting for surgery under policies being considered by seven clinical commissioning groups, the British Orthopaedic Association has warned. (Source: HSJ)

‘Recovering addict’ secretly treats a table of EMTs to breakfast, bringing them to tears As they ate breakfast after a long night shift, a group of EMTs was brought to tears by a heartwarming surprise: Their meal had been paid for. (Source: CNN.com – Health)

Could DNA Help Doctors Predict Opioid Addiction? A new partnership between Bentley University and Gravity Diagnostics will allow researchers to begin exploring the genetic links between patients and opioid addiction. The research project aims to help better inform doctors on how likely a patient is to become addicted to opioids before ever prescribing opioid drugs. The new data could also be used to predict how patients addicted to opioids will

