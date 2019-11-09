Kamala Harris: Investing in rural Nevada

Kamala Harris: Investing in rural Nevada All of us — no matter where we live — want affordable health care for …. adding more lifelines for mental health and substance abuse treatment in …

See all stories on this topic

Portugal Solved Its Drug Crisis. Why Can’t America Do The Same? LISBON, Portugal ― In an obscure corner of the huge, ugly building that houses Santa Maria Hospital, lies the psychiatry department. A cluster of men …

See all stories on this topic

How US colonialism affects Indigenous peoples’ stewardship and access to food This is an excerpt of “Indigenous Food Sovereignty in the United States: Restoring … Significantly, Indigenous peoples used very different concepts to … and personal trauma, alcohol abuse, suicide, high infant and child mortality, …

See all stories on this topic

Over the Counter Drugs Market Size 2019 – Growing Demand Status of Top Manufacturers with … The global over the counter (OTC) drugs market is likely to record the highest growth rate in the emerging markets of Latin America and Southeast …

See all stories on this topic