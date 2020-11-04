Kidney Failure Treatment Market set to witness surge in demand over the forecast period of 2018 …

Kidney Failure Treatment Market set to witness surge in demand over the forecast period of 2018 … … pollutants, consumption of high dose medications, drug and alcohol addiction, severe dehydration, and kidney trauma. … North America and Europe are estimated to account for a major share of the global market, owing to a large …

See all stories on this topic

Addiction Treatment Market Have High Growth But May Foresee Even Higher Value 2020-2027 Inpatient Treatment Center. Addiction Treatment Market Segment by Global Presence: • North America • Latin America • Middle East • Asia-Pacific

See all stories on this topic

Americans vote to relax drug laws on state ballots Americans vote to relax drug laws on state ballots … The Oregon drug initiative will allow people arrested with small amounts of hard drugs to … jail time, by paying a $US100 ($141) fine and attending an addiction recovery program.

See all stories on this topic

2020 US Presidential Election Reflections from Canada Canada too is facing a second-wave, with provincial governments imposing … This sentiment is true for the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade … of violent crime” by increasing funding for after-school programs, addiction …

See all stories on this topic