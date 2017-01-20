King County health board clears heroin, opiate task force report

… being the first and currently the only such facility in North America. … 19 said they do support increased funding for heroin and opioid addiction …
See all stories on this topic
“These treatments, while very controversial in North America, are proven to work,” he said. “Like methadone and Suboxone, they improve physical and …
See all stories on this topic
Eric Seitz is a former heroin addict. He once used Vancouver’s safe injection site– the only one in North America. KIRO 7 visited the clinic in February …
See all stories on this topic
Friday, March 25, 2016 by: J. D. Heyes Tags: FDA drugs, opioid warnings, addiction epidemic Permalink to this article: http://www.naturalnews.com/053425_FDA_drugs_opioid_warnings_addiction_epidemic.html Embed article link: (copy HTML code below): FDA now wants their own FDA-approved gateway drugs to require warning labels stating the obvious: Opiod painkillers ‘may’ cause addiction, death Surviva
See all stories on this topic
CONCLUSIONS: Prevention and treatment programs for individuals who suffer from insomnia should be implemented in parallel with programs for smoking cessation. From a public health perspective, our longitudinal study that examined the association between earlier smoking trajectories and later insomnia suggests that treatments designed to reduce or cease smoking may lessen the occurrence of symptoms
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment