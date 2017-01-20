 Skip to content

King County health board clears heroin, opiate task force report

… being the first and currently the only such facility in North America. … 19 said they do support increased funding for heroin and opioid addiction …
Ottawa mulls unconventional BC-style therapies for opioid addiction

“These treatments, while very controversial in North America, are proven to work,” he said. “Like methadone and Suboxone, they improve physical and …
King County prosecutor endorses safe injection sites for drug users

Eric Seitz is a former heroin addict. He once used Vancouver’s safe injection site– the only one in North America. KIRO 7 visited the clinic in February …
FDA now wants their own FDA-approved gateway drugs to require warning labels stating the obvious: Opiod painkillers ‘may’ cause addiction, death

Friday, March 25, 2016 by: J. D. Heyes Tags: FDA drugs, opioid warnings, addiction epidemic Permalink to this article: http://www.naturalnews.com/053425_FDA_drugs_opioid_warnings_addiction_epidemic.html Embed article link: (copy HTML code below): FDA now wants their own FDA-approved gateway drugs to require warning labels stating the obvious: Opiod painkillers ‘may’ cause addiction, death Surviva
Trajectories of Cigarette Smoking Beginning in Adolescence Predict Insomnia in the Mid Thirties.

CONCLUSIONS: Prevention and treatment programs for individuals who suffer from insomnia should be implemented in parallel with programs for smoking cessation. From a public health perspective, our longitudinal study that examined the association between earlier smoking trajectories and later insomnia suggests that treatments designed to reduce or cease smoking may lessen the occurrence of symptoms
