King County parents search for answers after fentanyl overdose deaths

Beatty was an avid craftsman, Beier was a football player with dreams of becoming a … All three took counterfeit pills they thought were prescription drugs. … for dealers and cartels, fentanyl has become the deadliest drug in America.
See all stories on this topic
In 2018, the global Drug Abuse Treatment market size was 14500 million US$ and it is expected to reach 22700 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a …
See all stories on this topic
The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Thursday, October … Bank of America maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $4900 target in … and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that …
See all stories on this topic
Walgreens is encouraging all Americans to participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday Oct. 26. As part of the company’s …
See all stories on this topic
… Substance Abuse Services, Specialty (Except Psychiatric and Substance … This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) …
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment