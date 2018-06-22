Know Your Neighbor: Karin Martinez

Know Your Neighbor: Karin Martinez Being with us was the one place she could be Native American no matter where. … Substance abuse is a problem in the greater community,” she said.

See all stories on this topic

House approves bill to expand treatment for opioid abuse It’s one of dozens of opioid-related bills that lawmakers have made a … coverage of treatment for substance abuse disorders through Medicaid. The legislation also seeks to expand the use of medications to treat opioid abuse. … Legislation, Legislature | Location Tags: United States, North America.

See all stories on this topic

News of Record for Friday, June 22, 2018 … Daytona Beach, drug offense; Jolene C. Barton, 22, Daytona Beach, drug offense; … Bruce Edward Hardee, real property; Bank of American NA v. … Universal Insurance Co. of North America, insurance claim; Dolphin Beach Club …

See all stories on this topic

Legislative Health Care Round Up … “prevention, treatment, and optimal health through the use of therapeutic methods and substances that encourage individuals’ inherent self-healing process,” according to the American Association of Naturopathic Physicians.

See all stories on this topic