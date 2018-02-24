Let Cities Open Safe Injection Sites

Let Cities Open Safe Injection Sites Advocates agree on the need for evidence-based treatment and services to help homeless drug users find housing or mental health care, but that’s not a reason to prosecute people trying to save lives at safe injection sites. There is at least one unauthorized, invitation-only site in the United States that a …

See all stories on this topic

Editorial: Thumbs up, thumbs down There are many ways to battle the opioid addiction crisis sweeping America and threatening the lives of so many people in North Jersey. Some strategies are costly, while others can be less so. Some can be complicated, involving public policy decisions at both the national and state level. Others are …

See all stories on this topic

Canada sent into salvage mode after stunning upset But on a macro level, the bronze matters as Canada looks to keep building on the Winter Games-record 27 medals claimed so far in Pyeongchang. And on a micro level, it should matter for Canadian hockey to rally and collect bronze rather than treat it like a meaningless participation ribbon. “I think we …

See all stories on this topic

Trump introduces New Mexico police officer who adopted baby from opioid-addicted mother There were 87 dogs on the Siheung farm as of Friday morning, though new litters of puppies were expected soon. The dogs will be vaccinated and quarantined on the farm until mid-March. They’ll likely all be flown to North America, where adoption demand is higher than in Korea. Shelters around Seoul …

See all stories on this topic