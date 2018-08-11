LEVICK loses several top staffers

We hope you’re reading this newsletter from the passenger seat of a car headed to the … Van Scoyoc Associates: American Addiction Centers, Inc.
See all stories on this topic
“On the front lines of the fight against addiction are buprenorphine and … or suspected as the next chimera in America’s search for a ‘magic bullet.’”.
See all stories on this topic
Police officers in the West Midlands are warning of a “public health crisis” … MDPV has already gained notoriety in America, where it was known as “bath salts”. … The effects can last several days and rapidly lead to addiction with …
See all stories on this topic
Bob Duggan, who founded Penn North, a recovery center in Baltimore, learned about acupuncture for addiction recovery from Lincoln Detox, and …
See all stories on this topic
“Another 13-year-old girl ended up in hospital because of the abuses she suffered. “She told us how from the age of nine she was made to watch …
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment