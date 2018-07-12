Lifepoint Church members embark on mission trip to Jolo, WV

Lifepoint Church members embark on mission trip to Jolo, WV Reading this research made us aware of the extreme poverty and drug abuse in the area, but it did not prepare us for the vast amount of devastation …

See all stories on this topic

McKesson Applauds DOJ Policy Change on Opioid Quotas This new rule calls on the Drug Enforcement Administration to carefully assess … KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA.

See all stories on this topic

200 new cops on night shift Canada Post says it has spoken to a Montreal mail carrier who can be seen on …. in March that he had entered a rehab program for substance abuse.

See all stories on this topic

Program marks 30 years of bringing medical education to low-income teens William Tate (left), a medical student at Stanford, instructs participants of the Stanford Medicine Youth Science Program in the anatomy lab.

See all stories on this topic