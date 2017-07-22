 Skip to content

Linkin Park's US Tour Cancelled After Chester Bennington's Death

Published by chris24 on July 22, 2017
Linkin Park’s US Tour Cancelled After Chester Bennington’s Death

Rock band Linkin Park cancelled its tour in North America after the suicide of … had been vocal about his battle against alcohol and drug abuse.
See all stories on this topic

Linkin Park cancel North American tour in wake of Chester Bennington’s tragic suicide

The frontman, 41, was found dead on Thursday at his home in Palos … Chester had a history of alcohol and drug abuse and had spoken openly in the …
See all stories on this topic

Linkin Park tour dates canceled after Chester’s demise

The Linkin Park ‘One More Light’ North American Tour has been cancelled and … Bennington had struggled with depression and substance abuse …
See all stories on this topic

Linkin Park cancels North American tour

Linkin Park has cancelled its North American tour after the death of frontman … Bennington had a history of alcohol and drug abuse and had spoken …
See all stories on this topic

Linkin Park cancels North American tour

Linkin Park won’t go ahead with its North American tour after frontman Chester … Bennington had a history of alcohol and drug abuse and had spoken …
See all stories on this topic

Published inSubstance Abuse

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply