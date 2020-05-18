 Skip to content

Live updates: Top Trump official says country safe to reopen as governors stress social distancing

Published by chris24 on May 18, 2020
Nursing homes operated by Life Care Centers of America violated federal … The Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and …
£84m of funding to accelerate UK vaccine trials revealed as Britain reports lowest daily deaths …

And that did set us back.” The Food and Drug Administration has also criticised the CDC for not following its own protocols in manufacturing Covid-19 …
26 Sad TV Shows on Netflix That Are Guaranteed to Make You Ugly-Cry

Watch When They See Us on Netflix. … to her involvement with a drug runner 10 years earlier, as well as a gang of … Watch All American on Netflix.
Managing mental health along with COVID-19 pandemic

The good news is most of us will get through this. … of psychological science, medicine and public health at the University of California, Irvine. She and …
Drug-User Groups Innovate to Reduce the Risks of Using While Isolated

Substance use spotting is a way to prevent overdose deaths. … The Canadian Association of People Who Use Drugs (CAPUD) has many members …
