Local author wins prestigious award Winners of the Serious Writer Medal for published authors received a … memoir of a local African-American pastor who overcame abuse, prejudice, …

Who is Deven Davis? Korn frontman Jonathan Davis’ ex-porn star wife who died same day she … Mum of two Deven was allegedly battling heavy drug addiction and had …. It causes fights between us, because you’re like, ‘Did you check him?’ or …

Investigating the Potential Impact of Changing Alcohol Product Labels Conclusion

Changes to the design and content of alcohol labels could help drinkers make more informed choices in relation to alcohol and health.

However, this study suggests that consumers pay little attention to health information as currently found on labels. This includes warnings about drinking while pregnant and ‘drink responsibly’ messaging. Such information is typically placed in small

Exclusive: OxyContin maker Purdue taps financial restructuring adviser – sources OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP has tapped law firm Davis Polk& Wardwell LLP for financial restructuring advice, as its potential liabilities swell with a wave of lawsuits over the opioid addiction epidemic sweeping the United States, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday. (Source: Reuters: Health)

