Local man completes walks across America to fight addiction

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) – For one local man, his journey may be over, but his mission continues on. “This is the first chapter of the new life …
See all stories on this topic
“The power of big data and genetics allow us to compare the effect of … genetic information from more than 600,000 people in North America, Europe and … increased alcohol consumption and addiction, the study authors explained.
See all stories on this topic
Dr. Madras has been named to the President’s Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis, joining Commission Chairman Chris …
See all stories on this topic
… for example, have been linked to increased alcohol consumption and addiction. … Australia and North America, including the UK Biobank – a major study into … We found that, on average, smoking a pack a day reduces lifespan by …
See all stories on this topic
“How long have we had a war on drugs in North America? … One attendee, Andreas Hoeffener, an addiction counsellor who said he favours having …
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment