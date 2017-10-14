 Skip to content

Local man completes walks across America to fight addiction

Published by chris24 on October 14, 2017
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) – For one local man, his journey may be over, but his mission continues on. “This is the first chapter of the new life …
Good Lifestyle Choices Add Years to Your Life

“The power of big data and genetics allow us to compare the effect of … genetic information from more than 600,000 people in North America, Europe and … increased alcohol consumption and addiction, the study authors explained.
RISE Documentary Films Screens “Heroin: Cape Cod, USA”

Dr. Madras has been named to the President’s Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis, joining Commission Chairman Chris …
Learning and staying in shape key to longer lifespan, study finds

… for example, have been linked to increased alcohol consumption and addiction. … Australia and North America, including the UK Biobank – a major study into … We found that, on average, smoking a pack a day reduces lifespan by …
Kanata group wants to launch on-demand treatment for drug abuse

“How long have we had a war on drugs in North America? … One attendee, Andreas Hoeffener, an addiction counsellor who said he favours having …
