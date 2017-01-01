Local man honored for drug abuse prevention

North Vernon resident Rex Eaton was honored by a mental health organization for his work in fighting the state’s prescription drug epidemic. He received the Heroes for Recovery award from Mental Health America Indiana on Dec.
See all stories on this topic
The award was presented by the North Carolina Council of Community Mental … In addition to the necessary legal, substance abuse and mental health … Bridges for Families is funded by a regional partnership grant from the U.S. …
See all stories on this topic
natural adderall high effects adderall 401 snort vicodin smoking weed and taking adderall xr substance abuse of adderall japan adderall travel advisor.
See all stories on this topic
Not sure what it all means, but the imagery is strong with an overall feeling of regret. Like the killer whale in nature, the drunk driver on the road had better be approached with caution, remorseless and deadly. [Intro] In the backseat of my heart My love tells me I’m a mess I couldn’t get the car to start I left my keys somewhere in the mess [Verse 1] It comes and goes in plateaus
See all stories on this topic
Have we reached peak K2 usage, the synthetic drug that was once and I suppose still marketed as giving a marijuana like high. I hope this video clip taken by a shocked onlooker, will warn others to stay away from experimenting with this drug in hopes of obtaining a pleasant buzz. The reporter from Inside Edition mentions it as a “bad batch” of K2. I wonder if their is such thing
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment