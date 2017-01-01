Local man honored for drug abuse prevention

Local man honored for drug abuse prevention North Vernon resident Rex Eaton was honored by a mental health organization for his work in fighting the state’s prescription drug epidemic. He received the Heroes for Recovery award from Mental Health America Indiana on Dec.

See all stories on this topic

Robeson County Bridges for Families program honored for excellence The award was presented by the North Carolina Council of Community Mental … In addition to the necessary legal, substance abuse and mental health … Bridges for Families is funded by a regional partnership grant from the U.S. …

See all stories on this topic

adderall abuse in canada natural adderall high effects adderall 401 snort vicodin smoking weed and taking adderall xr substance abuse of adderall japan adderall travel advisor.

See all stories on this topic

Drunk Drivers/Killer Whales Not sure what it all means, but the imagery is strong with an overall feeling of regret. Like the killer whale in nature, the drunk driver on the road had better be approached with caution, remorseless and deadly. [Intro] In the backseat of my heart My love tells me I’m a mess I couldn’t get the car to start I left my keys somewhere in the mess [Verse 1] It comes and goes in plateaus

See all stories on this topic